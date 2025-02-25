Pinball FX and Pinball FX3 gains Jurassic Park soundtrack

Zen Studios has added John Williams’ iconic Jurassic Park score to two Jurassic World Pinball pack tables in Pinball FX and Pinball FX3.

An update is bringing the score to players of the Jurassic Park Pinball and Jurassic Park Pinball Mayhem tables.



Jurassic Park Pinball plays through classic scenes from the original blockbuster film, from classic T. rex confrontations to outsmarting Raptors in the kitchen.

Jurassic Park Pinball Mayhem returns players to Isla Nublar to restore order in an action-packed extravaganza.

Pinball FX is available via Steam and Epic Games Store plus on PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series X|S, and while Pinball FX3 is available for Steam, Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch.