Playtech and Sony Pictures Television extend Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? rights deal

Image: Playtech.

iGaming specialists Playtech has secured a two-year extension to its exclusive deal with Sony Pictures Television to produce Live experiences based on TV quiz show, ‘Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?’.

Playtech currently offers Live Roulette, Live Trivia and Video Poker Live games under the deal, all of which include many of the classic Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? TV show features such as: 50/50, Ask the Audience and Ask the Host. Other Millionaire branded games are also in development.

The FTSE listed firm’s games are available through a host of online casino sites and end operators.

In addition to extending the duration of the firm’s license, the new deal will also see Playtech’s Millionaire game available in more territories, including the U.S, Mexico, and Canada.

The deal with SPT is part of Playtech’s “overarching strategy” of partnering with established brands with existing followings. Other brands and partners it holds licenses for include The Jockey Club, Family Feuds, and Sony’s Jumanji franchise.

In addition to the original UK show, Millionaire has spawned a host of international TV versions plus a regular supply of official tie-in merchandise including several board games, quiz books, card games, a theme park attraction plus interactive DVD and console versions.

Sasha Uman, Chief Commercial Officer at Playtech Live, said: “Collaborating with Sony Pictures Television has been a tremendous opportunity for us. It showcases our commitment to securing top iconic brands in the game show and entertainment industry, and our dedication to offering high-quality and innovative gaming options to the audience.

“It has allowed us to bring a diverse range of interactive games including Live Roulette, Live Trivia, and the latest addition, Video Poker Live inspired by the beloved Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? Brand.

“Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? has been a global favourite for many years, and we are thrilled to be able to bring the excitement of this iconic game show to players worldwide, especially to our North American audience.”