New FAST channel from GREAT! launches on Netgem TV

Narrative Entertainment, owner of the GREAT! portfolio of broadcast channels, has announced the launch of a new FAST channel on Netgem TV.

Combining FAST and Freeview channels in a single programme guide alongside both free and subscription streaming apps, the Netgem TV platform is used by ISPs looking to add value to their broadband proposition.

The new GREAT! channel is exclusive to the platform and is available from today for all users.

Sylvain Thevenot, Managing Director at Netgem UK, said: “I’m very proud to launch this FAST exclusivity with Narrative Entertainment. It’s a significant step in our journey to bring high-quality free content to our Telecom Operator partners and to British audiences.

“This partnership highlights our strategy to deliver premium content through our growing high-quality FAST Streaming channels for operators adopting Netgem TV.”

Nicholas Foundoukis, FAST Account Manager at Narrative Entertainment, added: “At Narrative Entertainment, we’re excited to launch GREAT! real first on Netgem TV, offering viewers an authentic glimpse into the lives of real-life heroes.

“We are thrilled that Netgem TV carries all of our seven GREAT! and POP-branded FAST channels which have 1.5 million monthly active users in the UK.”