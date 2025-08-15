Prime Video UK confirms its first NBA games

Prime Video has confirmed the first NBA games it’ll stream to UK and Ireland subscribers in its inaugural season covering the tournament.

Coverage starts with a doubleheader on Friday, October 25 at 00:30 a.m. BST when the New York Knicks host the Boston Celtics followed by the Minnesota Timberwolves at Los Angeles Lakers at 03:00 a.m. BST.

The remaining 20 games of Prime Video’s regular-season schedule will be announced in the coming weeks.

For the 2025-26 season, Prime members in the UK and Ireland will also receive exclusive coverage of the NBA Berlin and London Games on January 15 and 18th.

Additionally, they’ll be able to stream the 2026 SoFi Play-In tournament, one third of first and second round games of the Playoffs, and a Conference Finals series as part of the post-season action.

To conclude the inaugural season, Prime Video will also be the exclusive home of the NBA Finals in June 2026, bringing the championship series to Prime members in the UK and Ireland for the first time.

“We’re thrilled to tip off Prime Video’s inaugural NBA season with such an exceptional lineup of games,” said Jay Marine, Global Head of Sports and Advertising, Prime Video.

“From iconic rivalries, competitive conference matchups and the high-stakes action of the Emirates NBA Cup, we are excited to bring the most compelling stories and stars to fans all season long.

“We look forward to delivering our own unique basketball coverage to Prime customers around the globe that both educates and informs fans and celebrates the game at the highest level.”

Emirates NBA Cup 2025

NBA Cup Group Play games tip off on Prime on Halloween with five consecutive weeks of high-stakes doubleheader nights, featuring 10 games including the Philadelphia 76ers hosting the Celtics on Oct. 31, Kevin Durant and the Houston Rockets at the San Antonio Spurs and the Denver Nuggets hosting the Golden State Warriors on Nov. 8, Miami Heat at Knicks on Nov. 15, and reigning Eastern Conference champion Indiana Pacers at Cleveland Cavaliers on Nov. 22.

The first-ever NBA on Prime Black Friday doubleheader featuring the Milwaukee Bucks at Knicks and Dallas Mavericks at Lakers on Nov. 29 is the final day of Group Play, which will determine which teams reach the NBA Cup Knockout rounds.

Prime’s presentation of all seven Knockout round games begins with the Quarterfinals (Tuesday, Dec. 9- Wednesday, Dec. 10) followed by the Semifinals (Saturday, Dec. 13) and Championship game (Tuesday, Dec. 16) with live on-site coverage from Las Vegas, Nev.

Marquee Matchups

The 2025-26 NBA on Prime schedule is loaded with must-watch games throughout the regular season.

Iconic NBA rivals will meet when the Celtics host the Lakers on Dec. 6 at 00:00 a.m. GMT, followed by No. 1 Pick Cooper Flagg and the Mavericks traveling to Oklahoma City to take on 2024-25 NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the defending champion Thunder at 02:30 a.m. GMT.

The Thunder will appear in 10 games on Prime, including twice against the rival Timberwolves on Dec. 20 and Jan. 30, and in an NBA Finals rematch against the Pacers on Jan. 24. In addition to the Thunder, the Lakers, Knicks and Warriors will also make 10 appearances each on Prime this season.

The Houston Rockets with new offseason acquisition Kevin Durant are scheduled to appear seven times this season on Prime, as will the Celtics and Anthony Edwards-led Timberwolves.

The Mavericks will appear five times, including two games against their former star Luka Dončić and the Lakers, on Nov. 29 and Feb. 13 in Los Angeles. On April 10, Prime is home to the final Lakers-Warriors game of the regular season, as LeBron James and Steph Curry’s historic NBA on-court rivalry continues.

The 2025-26 NBA on Prime schedule also includes eight Saturday afternoon games providing primetime coverage throughout Europe of the league’s top European stars such as Victor Wembanyama of the San Antonio Spurs (Mavericks at Spurs on Feb. 7), the Orlando Magic’s Moe and Franz Wagner (Magic at Timberwolves on March 7) and the Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo (Bucks at Atlanta Hawks on March 14 and Spurs at Bucks on March 28).

