Award winners Benoît Magimel and Mélanie Laurent to star in new Apple TV+ thriller

A new French thriller starring Cannes Best Actor and three-time César Award winner Benoît Magimel and two-time César Award winner Mélanie Laurent is heading to Apple TV+.

Hailing from creator and director Cédric Anger, the six-part A l’ombre des forêts tells the story of Franck and his friends whose weekend hunting trip is upended when the group suddenly come under attack from another group of hunters.

When one of their party is shot, Franck’s friends strike back, sending an attacker to the ground. Barely managing to escape, the four friends decide to keep the event a secret.

Franck tries to go back to his life as usual alongside his wife Krystel, but in the next few days he starts to feel like him and his friends are being watched, or worse, tracked, by hunters who are now hell-bent on revenge.

A l’ombre des forêts is the latest French language series commissioned by Apple TV+, following the recently recommissioned Drops of God, cyber-thriller Liaison, The New Look and the forthcoming La Maison.

