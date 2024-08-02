John Magaro joins cast of Paramount+ thriller The Agency

Paramount+ has revealed more casting for upcoming political thriller The Agency which is currently filming in London and is executive produced by George Clooney.

John Magaro, who will play Operations Officer and agent handler Owen, joins an all-star cast, which includes Michael Fassbender, Jeffrey Wright, Jodie Turner-Smith, Katherine Waterston and Richard Gere.

Based on the CANAL+ series Le Bureau, the series follows Martian (Fassbender), a covert CIA agent, ordered to abandon his undercover life and return to London Station.

When the love he left behind reappears, romance reignites. His career, his real identity and his mission are pitted against his heart; hurling them both into a deadly game of international intrigue and espionage.

Wright has previously been confirmed to be playing the role of Henry, the Director of Operations and Martian’s mentor, while Gere is known to be playing London Station Chief, Bosko.

The Agency will stream on Paramount+ in the UK, Canada, Australia, Italy, Germany, Latin America, Brazil and Japan and will be available in the US as part of the Paramount+ with Showtime plan.