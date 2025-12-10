Rafe Spall to lead Steven Moffat’s Downing Street comedy drama

Rafe Spall is to play the UK Prime Minister in ‘Number 10’, Steven Moffat’s upcoming new Channel 4 comedy drama set inside Downing Street, opposite Katherine Kelly as Chief of Staff and Jenna Coleman as her Deputy.

Channel 4 says “the government will be fictional and unspecific, but the problems will be real. We’ll never know which party is in power, because once the whole world hits the fan it barely matters.”

The show’s cast also includes Akshay Khanna, Abigail Lawrie, Laura Haddock, Jing Lusi, Pierro Niel-Mee, Rick Warden, Joe Wilkinson, Robyn Cara, Richard Rankin, Rhiannon Clements, Patrick Baladi, Shaun Prendergast, Harry Baxendale, Alex Macqueen, Sid Sagar, Sam Alexander and Emer Kenny.

Series writer and creator Moffat said: “I’ve been wanting to write about the mad house that runs the madhouse for years, and I’ve never had so much fun doing the research.

“Other nations are ruled from mighty palaces. Britain is run from a little brick street with a big black door. If you want to do a workplace comedy drama this one is the boss of them all.”

Number 10 is being produced by Hartswood Films and will be distributed by ITV Studios which bought a majority stake in the company last year.