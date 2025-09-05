Roku and Vestel sign new multi-year Smart TV deal

Vestel, which produces TVs for a wide range of brands including Toshiba and JVC, has signed a new multi-year deal to make models powered by Roku.

In addition to selling its own line of streaming sticks and devices, Roku has an extensive partnership programme under which it licenses its operating system to TV makers around the world.

The platform is used by over 90 million households worldwide to access their favourite streaming services.

Vestel’s first Roku powered TVs will be Finlux branded sets made for the UK market, with plans to expand to additional brands in the future.

“This partnership with Vestel represents an exciting milestone in Roku’s international growth,” said Tom McFarland, VP, Business Development, Roku TV. “Together, we’re making it easier for people across the UK to find great entertainment and enjoy a seamless streaming experience.

“The combination of Roku’s leading platform and Vestel’s scale and hardware and software expertise delivers a smarter TV solution – simple to use, feature-rich, and affordable for more consumers.”

Duygu Badem Uylukçuoğlu, Vestel’s Chief Marketing Officer, said: “Platform technologies are no longer just an add-on—they are redefining the entire consumer experience and shaping the future of our industry.

“While this transformation is rapidly accelerating in the US and Europe, Vestel is spearheading this shift in Türkiye and extending its influence globally.

“Guided by our vision to become the ‘platform of platforms,’ we are forging bold, strategic partnerships that anticipate and respond to evolving user needs in every market.”