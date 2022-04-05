Roku seals multi-year carriage extension with Amazon for Prime Video and IMDb TV

Roku has struck a multi-year deal to keep Amazon’s Prime Video and IMDb TV streaming services on its line-up of streaming devices. The news was confirmed yesterday in a market update by Roku, terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Despite making its own range of Fire TV streaming devices, Amazon makes its apps available on a wide range of smart TVs, set top boxes and third-party streaming devices including those made by Roku and Apple.

Prime Video offers a line-up of original dramas, comedies and movies plus live sport in selected markets while IMDb TV offers UK and US viewers subscription-free, ad-supported access to new commissions, including spy drama Alex Rider, in addition to a regularly updated line-up of archive boxsets and movies.

In a statement Roku said: “Roku and Amazon have reached a multi-year extension for their distribution agreement. Customers can continue to access the Prime Video and IMDb TV apps on their Roku devices.”