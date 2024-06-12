Roland-Garros delivers record streaming audiences for Warner Bros. Discovery’s European platforms

Eurosport has seen its largest ever audiences for the Roland-Garros tournament, with viewing in the UK, Poland, Italy, and Germany reaching record levels.

Coverage is available on Warner Bros. Discovery’s digital across the region, including Discovery+, Max and Eurosport’s linear television channels.

Across the broadcaster’s entire streaming platforms unique streaming viewers grew by +29% year-on-year with streaming minutes consumed rising by +47%.

Viewership across Europe peaked with an eight-figure audience during the men’s final, more than two thirds (+69%) larger than last year as Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz triumphed over Germany’s Alexander Zverev in an epic five set thriller after both players had reached their first Roland-Garros finals.

In addition, “millions of visitors” used Eurosport.com’s local language websites where video consumption across the tournament also broke new records.