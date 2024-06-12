AMC’s latest Anne Rice Immortal Universe series will film in the UK

AMC is expanding its Anne Rice Immortal Universe with a new drama following the men and women responsible for tracking and containing the witches, vampires, werewolves and other creatures scattered around the globe.

The Talamasca joins the broadcaster’s existing Anne Rice series, Interview with the Vampire and Mayfair Witches, and is set film later this year in Manchester, England, for broadcast on AMC and AMC+ next year.

Both current shows air in the UK on the BBC, though no announcement has been made about The Talamasca’s UK home.

Oscar-nominated John Lee Hancock (The Blind Side) and Mark Lafferty (The Right Stuff, Halt and Catch Fire) are serving as witers, co-showrunners and executive producers of the new series. Hancock will also direct.

“This is a story we’ve been developing and wanting to tell from the earliest moments of this franchise, focused on a fascinating and compelling secret society that has already appeared in both of our existing Anne Rice series, The Talamasca,” said Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks.

“As with all of these shows, we are thrilled to have such a high level of talent involved, represented here by John Lee Hancock and Mark Lafferty, and of course working closely with producer Mark Johnson as the creative head of our Anne Rice Immortal Universe.”