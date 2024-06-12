New Paris 2024 Olympics game now available for Android, iOS and PC

Olympics Go! Paris 2024, the official video game for the Olympic Games Paris 2024, is now available for Android and iOS devices and PC.

Published by nWay under license from the International Olympic Committee, the game features 12 mini-games spanning a diverse range of Olympic sports including Archery, Skateboarding, 3×3 Basketball, Rowing, and Golf.

nWay says “each mini-game is meticulously designed to deliver intuitive controls and engaging gameplay, perfect for casual players and hardcore gamers alike”.

The game also offers a city-building experience where you can upgrade your stadiums and build up your host city. Unlock new shops to earn more Fan points for more city improvements.

Players can unlock new outfits and customizations for their athletes as they progress, allowing them to create a champion that reflects their style. Dominate the competition and climb the leaderboards to claim the ultimate glory.



Kristen Salvatore, co-CEO of nWay, commented: “This is a golden moment for nWay! We poured our hearts into capturing the spirit of competition, the global camaraderie, and the sheer athletic brilliance of the Olympic sports and brought it to mobile and PC.

“We can’t wait to see millions of players around the world lace up and represent their team in pursuit of Olympic glory.”



Elisabeth Allaman, deputy managing director of the IOC Department overseeing this licensing deal, said: “Olympics™ Go! Paris 2024 encapsulates the Olympic spirit and global appeal of the Olympic Games Paris 2024.

“By integrating iconic Olympic sports and introducing innovative elements like breaking, the game reflects the Olympics’ commitment to promoting diversity and modernity while inspiring excellence and camaraderie among participants. We are pleased to bring this innovative gaming experience to fans worldwide.”