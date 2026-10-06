Apple TV reveals details of Ruth Jones and James Corden’s The Choir

Apple TV has revealed new details of Ruth Jones and James Corden’s upcoming new comedy series, The Choir.

Set to debut in 2027, the eight-part series is billed as being “about family, friendship, love and music” and marks the duo’s first project together since the end of Gavin & Stacey.

Synopsis:

Brother and sister Ben (Corden) and Lisa (Jones) haven’t seen each other for several years. Ben has been living abroad, while Lisa has carried on in their small English town, where nothing ever happens.

But when events take a sorry turn, Ben is forced to return to a life he never wanted, a town he never liked and a family from which he’s estranged. Can the unlikely healing of a rift with his big sister come in the form of a struggling local choir and the ensemble who sing their hearts out each week?

The ensemble cast includes Tom Davis, Rosie Sheehy, Susan Brown, Jason Watkins, David Harewood, Alexandria Riley, Sylvestra Le Touzel, Tom Edden, Gary Lamont, Emily Lloyd-Saini, Stephen Leask, Luiis Rouf, Jo Foster, Evie Jones and Farrah Abbassy.

Additionally, Hannah Waddingham, James McAvoy and Jim Broadbent will be guesting in the series.