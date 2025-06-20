Samsung and EA bring EA Sports FC 25 to Samsung TVs

Samsung has announced a partnership with Electronic Arts and Xbox to bring EA Sports FC 25 to Samsung Gaming Hub, the gaming portal available on recent Samsung TVs and Monitors.

Owners in the UK can now play the game through the Xbox app with Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta) on supported devices.

All they need to get started is a compatible controller and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which includes EA Play.

Additionally, new Xbox Game Pass subscribers can receive a two-month Ultimate Game Pass subscription.

This offer is available to both existing Samsung TV owners and those who buy a new, qualifying TV and requires use of the Samsung Promotions app on the TV.

“We are delighted to bring EA Sports FC 25 to Samsung TVs and monitors through cloud gaming on Samsung Gaming Hub,” said Hun Lee, Executive Vice President of the Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics.

“As the world’s leading TV manufacturer, one of our goals is to immerse football fans around the world in the exciting game of football, whether they are playing the game or watching a match live on a Samsung TV.”