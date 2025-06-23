Local versions of hit reality format The Traitors are heading to Brazil and Mexico under a format deal between All3Media International and NBCUniversal International Networks & Direct To Consumer Latin America.

Under the deal, NBCUIN & DTC Latin America has acquired the rights to produce local versions of the hit reality competition format in both countries. It’s already screened all three seasons of the multi-Emmy-winning US version.

The deal takes the number of territories that have commissioned local versions to more than 30 and reinforces The Traitors’ status as a global format phenomenon.

Yari Torries, VP LATAM & U.S. Hispanic at All3Media International, commented: “I’m thrilled that NBCUniversal are the first partner to bring not one, but two local adaptations of The Traitors to Latin America.

“We have every confidence the brilliant teams there will deliver dramatic, addictive, and immersive versions of The Traitors that will captivate audiences across the region — and beyond.”

Khris Lorenzo, SVP, Content & Acquisitions, NBCUniversal International Networks & DTC Latin America, added: “The Traitors is a standout global format, and we’re excited to bring local versions to Brazil and Mexico.

“With Universal+ Latin America already home of the U.S. version of The Traitors across the region, these new adaptations will deepen the impact of Universal+ with audiences across the region.”