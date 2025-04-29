Three offers 30 day free eSim trial to business users

Mobile provider Three is offering businesses in Birmingham and Bristol the chance to try its network for free before making the commitment to switch providers.

The network will allow potential switchers to use its network for 30 days alongside their existing provider by harnessing the flexibility of eSims.

Supported by most recent handsets from major brands, the virtual cards work just like a traditional SIM but allow users to try and switch networks without having to take delivery of a physical card.

Three Business says its initiative will give potential customers a better insight into its network performance and features than traditional coverage maps or third-party analysis.

It says Birmingham and Bristol were chosen for the offer’s initial locations due to their rapidly growing business ecosystems and status as major UK tech hubs.

Snehal Bhudia, Director Three Business, said: “Choosing the right mobile network can feel overwhelming with conflicting information and the risk of getting it wrong.

“That’s why we’re offering businesses a free trial of our market-leading 5G network – alongside their current provider.

“It’s a simple, hands-on way to experience the difference for themselves, helping them make a confident, informed decision that drives real productivity gain for their business.”