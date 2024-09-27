LG and Razer demo new Bluetooth Ultra-Low Latency game controller

LG has revealed plans to certify gaming controllers for use with its TV to help consumers identify models best suited to playing cloud titles.

The news follows a demonstration at the LG webOS Summit in Seoul of Razer’s new controller, the first to incorporate Bluetooth Ultra-Low Latency (BT ULL) technology.

Offering just 1ms input lag, the controller is a joint collaboration with Razer and MediaTek and was demonstrated to attendees alongside a standard controller.

The three companies say the demonstration highlighted “the superior responsiveness, reduced input lag and control precision of the BT ULL technology across various cloud-based games, including FPS, fighting and racing titles”.

LG says its certification program will ensure BT ULL-supported controllers work seamlessly with LG webOS smart TVs, adding that Razer will be the first company to obtain certification.

The brand’s new 2025 OLED and QNED TVs, supporting refresh rates of 120Hz or higher, will include BT ULL technology.

Meanwhile, LG and MediaTek, are jointly developing the BT ULL technology to be integrated into MediaTek’s Wi-Fi “MT7921” chipset which will also feature Wi-Fi 6.

“LG is committed to consistently introducing more advanced features designed to immerse gamers in their favorite titles and to differentiate its gaming experiences,” said Baik Seon-pill, head of the LG Home Entertainment Company’s Product Planning Division.

“As the LG webOS platform evolves, so will the features that make it the ultimate gaming platform for every type of gamer.”