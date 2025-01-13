Samsung’s Galaxy Ring gains new sizes, markets and features

Samsung has announced that its Galaxy Ring will soon be available in two new larger sizes and will go on sale in 15 additional markets from next month.

The new markets are: Cyprus, Czech, Greece, Hungary, Israel, Japan, Malaysia, Mauritius, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, Slovakia, South Africa, Taiwan, Vietnam and Zambia.

Galaxy Ring will be offered in eleven sizes, ranging from 5 to15, including the two newly added larger options and in three colours – Titanium Black, Titanium Silver and Titanium Gold.

In addition, an update to the Samsung Health app will to provide new features – Sleep environment report, Sleep time guidance, and Mindfulness tracker – to help users improve their sleep.