Research: Satellite smartphone calls to be worth $12bn by 2030

Global use of satellite direct-to-device (D2D) services will reach 411 million monthly active users and generate $11.99 billion by 2030 according to the latest forecast from Omdia.

Such services allow satellites to beam signals straight to standard smartphones, enabling users to make calls, send texts and connect to the internet even where there’s no coverage from mobile masts.

They were approved by UK media regulator Ofcom last year, with O2 becoming the first mobile network to offer satellite connectivity via a tie-up with Starlink.

Omdia’s projection represents mean annual growth rates of 80.1% for users and 49.4% for revenue between 2026 to 2030.

Dario Talmesio, Research Director, Service Provider Strategy & Regulation, at Omdia said: “D2D services are expected to become a key add-on feature to mobile service plans, offering customers an insurance-like option to stay connected when outside terrestrial network coverage.”

“In the longer term, satellite-based mobile broadband will give telecom operators new flexibility to reassess the topology of their infrastructure in low-density and rural areas.

“It will also provide telecom regulators and policy makers additional tools to support and potentially expand the remit of universal service obligations.