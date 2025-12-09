Ofcom publishes final rules on satellite smartphone calls

Ofcom has set out its final rules on allowing UK smartphone users to make and receive satellite calls from their devices.

Satellite connectivity has historically needed specialist handsets and been restricted to niche groups of users, such as passengers on ships and aircraft or mountain rescue teams.

However, newer ‘direct-to-device’ technology means it’s now possible for satellites to beam signals straight to standard smartphones, allowing users to make calls, send texts and connect to the internet even where there’s no coverage from mobile masts.

The media regulator first set out its plans to bring the technology to UK users in March, since when mobile operators have been busy signing partnerships with satellite operators.

O2, which has a deal with Starlink, has announced that it will start to introduce satellite connectivity by early 2026, while Vodafone has signed a deal with AST.

Any mobile network that intends to provide direct-to-device services will need to request a change to its Ofcom licence. However the regulator has confirmed that smartphone users will not need a licence to use the service.

David Willis, Ofcom’s Group Director for Spectrum, said: “With satellite technology, in future you could send selfies from Scafell Pike, livestream from Lake Windermere, or browse bargains from Ben Nevis.



“Mobile operators are already pressing ahead to the make UK the first nation in Western Europe to have widespread access to this technology, which will see remote and rural areas be better connected than ever before, unlocking opportunities for communities, businesses and economic growth.”