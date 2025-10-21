Report: Global use of 5G fixed broadband set to double by 2030

The number of subscriptions to 5G fixed broadband – also known as 5G Fixed Wireless Access or FWA – is set to more than double by the end of the decade according to a new report by Omdia.

Unlike traditional forms of broadband, FWA has no need of a physical connection between the user’s property and the network and is delivered entirely over mobile network technology.

Available in multiple countries including the UK, it can allow new brands to challenge long-established providers and also help deliver faster speeds to areas where upgrading a physical network is too expensive or difficult.

Omdia’s report suggests FWA is now the fastest-growing broadband access technology and forecasts that global subscriptions will grow from 71 million in 2024 to 150 million by 2030, with potential revenues of $46 billion by the same date.

It also suggests FWA is on track to overtake DSL as the world’s third-largest broadband technology and could even become the second most common broadband access technology post-2030.

Regional Highlights