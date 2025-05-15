Sky reveal first look at Neil Cross’s The Iris Affair

Tom Hollander as Cameron and Niamh Algar as Iris. Image Sky UK / Matteo Graia

Niamh Algar and Tom Hollander feature in this first look image from The Iris Affair, a new thriller from Luther creator Neil Cross.

Set to air on Sky and NOW later this year, the series is described as “a tense and cinematic chase thriller that pits two brilliant minds against each other in a deadly game of hide and seek across Italy.”

After cracking a string of complex online puzzles, enigmatic genius Iris Nixon (Algar) is led to a piazza in Florence where she meets charismatic entrepreneur Cameron Beck (Hollander).

Her curiosity is piqued after Beck invites her to come and work for him to unlock a powerful and top-secret piece of technology.

But after discovering its dangerous potential, she vanishes with the device’s activation sequence, sparking a relentless pursuit from a remote cabin in Sardinia to the bustling streets of Rome.

The cast also includes Kristofer Hivju, Harry Lloyd, Meréana Tomlinson, Sacha Dhawan, Maya Sansa, Peter Sullivan, Debi Mazar, Marco Leonardi, Angela Bruce and Lorenzo De Moor.

The Iris Affair will be available later this year on Sky and streaming service NOW in the UK, Ireland, Italy, Germany, Switzerland and Austria.