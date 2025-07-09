Sky launches its fastest ever full fibre broadband packages

Sky has launched two new full fibre broadband packages offering a choice of 2.5 and 5 Gbps, which it describes as “the UK’s fastest broadband speeds from any major provider.”

The packages are available to those customers who live within areas served by the CityFibre network and will include Sky’s new WiFi 7 capable Gigafast+ hub.

Prices start from £70 a month for the 2.5 Gigafast+ plan and £80pm for Gigafast+ packages.

Sky uses both CityFibre and Openreach’s networks to offer a mix of products aimed at customers’ differing needs and budgets.

Sophia Ahmad, Chief Consumer Officer at Sky, said: “We’re proud to be setting a new standard in UK broadband. With speeds up to 5 Gbps, our new Full Fibre Gigafast+ packages make Sky the UK’s fastest major broadband provider.

“Combined with our existing full fibre range, we’re offering more choice than ever before. Powered by cutting-edge WiFi 7 technology, these plans deliver smarter, faster, and more reliable connectivity to homes across the country.”

CityFibre CEO, Greg Mesch, added: “Sky is making the most of CityFibre’s full fibre network to offer its customers fast and reliable Multi-Gig speeds and an outstanding online experience.

“This partnership is bringing more choice and better broadband to millions of homes on CityFibre’s nationwide, growing network – vital for how people live today and helping to deliver a healthy, competitive market for the long-term.”