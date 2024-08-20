Sky signs full fibre broadband deal with CityFibre

Sky has signed a long-term deal to provide full fibre broadband over CityFibre’s network from next year.

The network currently covers 3.8 million properties, with a target to expand this to “at least 8 million” in the coming years, including over 1.3 million homes in hard-to-reach areas through CityFibre’s participation in the Government’s Project Gigabit scheme.

Amber Pine, Sky’s Managing Director of Connectivity, said: “Sky’s new partnership with CityFibre will mean we can provide fast, reliable and great value broadband to more homes across the UK.

“This will mean we are able to reach even more people with full fibre, which is essential for the modern home.”

CityFibre CEO Greg Mesch added: “This partnership with Sky is a huge vote of confidence in our business and has cemented CityFibre’s position as the UK’s third digital infrastructure platform.

“With demand for digital connectivity continuing to grow, CityFibre’s network can provide the quality and reliability that people need and the infrastructure competition the UK deserves.”