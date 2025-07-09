Free League reveals new starter sets for its Tolkien RPGs

Two new starter sets for Free League Publishing’s Lord of The Rings roleplaying game and its 5E edition will be released at the end July, with Gen Con 2025 attendees the first to be able to buy them.

Based on the works of J.R.R. Tolkien, the sets take players on an adventure set between the time of Bilbo’s first journey and the events of The Lord of the Rings

The One Ring Starter Set – Over Hill and Under Hill and The Lord of the Rings Roleplaying 5E Starter Set feature:

Condensed rules for action resolution, combat, councils, and journeys

The complete adventure Over Hill and Under Hill, bringing the heroes deep into the wild lands of northern Eriador to face a dark threat

A large full-color map of the lands of Eriador, with a combat diagram on the back

Beautifully illustrated cardboard stand-up figures for Player-heroes and Adversaries for use on the combat diagram

Five pre-generated and illustrated Player-heroes

Special dice engraved with custom symbols

Both sets are available to pre-order at the Free League webshop, with buyers getting immediate access to complete PDFs of the games.

The new Starter Sets will also be available in hobby stores worldwide, and in digital format at DrivethruRPG.