Sky launches new £15 per month TV plan

Sky has unveiled a new entry-level TV pack which, for £15 per month, gives viewers access to Sky Atlantic, Netflix and discovery+.

The new Sky Essential TV pack also includes free to air channels such as BBC, ITV, Channel 4, Sky News and Sky Arts, and will sit alongside the broadcaster’s existing Sky Ultimate TV option which costs £22pm.

Sky Essential is available with the Sky Stream set top box and Sky Glass TV.

Ben Case, Managing Director Sky TV, said, “We’re excited to share our world-class TV experience with even more people, at an everyday low price with Sky Essential TV.

“Our new TV pack makes it easier than ever to get the biggest and best shows from Sky, Netflix and discovery+ all in one place, just in time for the Christmas TV season.”