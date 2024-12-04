The Day of the Jackal is Sky’s biggest ever series launch

Image: Marcell Piti/SKY/Carnival. © 2024 Carnival Film & Television Limited

New data by Barb reveals that The Day of the Jackal is the biggest new series to ever launch on Sky, by any supplier, with the first episode reaching an audience of 4.5 million (after 26 viewing days).

The series, which is poised to return for a second season, was already known to be the biggest Sky Original ever.

Along with The Tattooist of Auschwitz and Sweetpea, The Day of the Jackal was one of a slate of Sky shows which launched to audiences of over 2 million.

According to Barb, the ten biggest shows on Sky this year were:

1. The Day of the Jackal (Sky)

2. House of the Dragon S2 (HBO)

3. True Detective S4 (HBO)

4. Sweetpea (Sky)

5. The Tattooist of Auschwitz (Sky)

6. The Body Next Door (Sky)

7. Rob & Romesh vs F1 (Sky)

8. Rob & Romesh vs… S7 (Sky)

9. Brassic S6 (Sky)

10. The Penguin (HBO)

Cécile Frot-Coutaz, CEO of Sky Studios & Chief Content Officer for Sky, said:

“2024 has been an extraordinary year for Sky’s original programming across all genres. We’ve delivered an unmissable line up of shows, exemplifying our renewed strategic focus on creating premium content that we are truly proud of.

“This year marks our best performing year for Sky Original drama in our history, which is particularly gratifying at a time when audiences are spoiled for choice.

“It’s a privilege to bring Sky customers such compelling, high-calibre programming, and I’m excited to show our audiences what is coming next.”