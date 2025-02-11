Sky unveils upgraded Sky Glass model

Sky has unveiled an upgraded version of its Sky Glass TV, adding a “brighter” 4K Quantum Dot display with a wider viewing angle plus “enhanced” Dolby Atmos sound.

This is the first upgrade to the TV, which delivers all channels over broadband, since it was launched in October 2021.

In addition to Sky’s channels and those from other UK broadcasters such as the BBC and ITV, Sky Glass also offers built-in access to major streaming apps including Apple TV+, Paramount+, Prime Video and Netflix.

Sky says the new model’s screen features advanced HDR and precision contrast enhancement which “makes darks darker and brights brighter” and allows audiences to “enjoy content as the creator intended”.

Like the original model, the upgraded version features a built-in Dolby Atmos sound system which now includes seven speakers and “has been designed to deliver a richer bass with improved vocal clarity”.

A less visible change is the rebranding of the TV’s operating system from Entertainment OS to Sky OS.

The new Sky Glass Gen 2 model will be available in three sizes: 43”, 55” and 65”, and three new colours: Volcanic Grey, Arctic Silver and Atlantic Blue.

It will be available to buy from 12 February, starting from £14 per month at Sky.com, Sky’s stores, Sky call centres, and Currys.co.uk and will also be on sale in Currys stores soon.

Commenting on the launch, Fraser Stirling, Global Chief Product Officer for Comcast and Sky said: “We built Sky Glass as a brilliantly simple way for people to watch TV, making it easier to find the things they love from Sky and streaming apps.

“The new Sky Glass Gen 2 gives people our best TV experience yet, with a brighter picture and even more cinematic sound, and with flexible ways to buy it, it’s more affordable than ever to get Sky TV.”

It’s also been revealed that a cheaper model, Sky Glass Air, will launch later this year.

It will feature a 4K Quantum Dot HDR screen, plus global dimming, 2.0 stereo speakers with Dolby and come in three colours: Carbon Grey, Cotton White and Sea Green, and three sizes: 43”, 55” and 65”.

Pricing will be announced later this year.