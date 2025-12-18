Sky Sports extends Masters Tournament rights

Sky Sports will remain the exclusive home of the Masters Tournament in the UK and Ireland after signing a new multi extension to their broadcast deal with Augusta National Golf Club.

The renewed deal will see almost 20% more live coverage on Sky Sports across the week from Augusta National, including dedicated feeds from Amen Corner, Featured Groups, and Live on the Range.

It’ll also see the channel air the Masters Par 3 Contest and the Augusta National Women’s Amateur, plus the Latin America Amateur Championship and Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship.

The 2026 Masters will take place from 6-12 April and will be shown exclusively live on Sky Sports and NOW, Sky’s streaming service.

Sky Chief Sports Officer, Jonathan Licht said: “We’re delighted to extend our long-standing partnership with the Masters Tournament and Augusta National Golf Club, further cementing Sky Sports as the home of golf in the UK and Ireland.”