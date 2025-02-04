Sky sets out 2025 TV and broadband price rises

Sky TV and broadband customers will see prices rise “by an average of 6.2%” from April, a level the firm says is “in line with or lower than other providers.”

Unlike other broadband suppliers, Sky is exempt from a recent Ofcom rule change requiring that firms move away from inflation-based increases and instead set out price hikes in pounds and pence.

This is because Sky allows customers who are still within their minimum term to cancel without penalty after they’ve been notified of an upcoming price increase.

The firm says individual customers will receive notice of how their prices are affected “in the coming weeks”.