Tomb Raider ‘Survivor Trilogy’ heading to Blacknut

Cloud gaming specialists Blacknut have partnered with Crystal Dynamics to bring the Tomb Raider ‘Survivor Trilogy’ to its consumer and white-label gaming services.

Blacknut allows a growing selection of games, including AAA titles, to be played on Smart TVs, mobile devices, tablets and set-top boxes without the need for a games console.

The tie-up with Crystal Dynamics brings Tomb Raider (2013), Rise of the Tomb Raider (2015), and Shadow of the Tomb Raider (2018) to its library.

They’ll be available both through its B2C consumer offering plus its B2B white-label solutions used by telcos, ISPs, and device manufacturers worldwide.

Nabil Laredj, VP New Business & Licensing at Blacknut, said: “Crystal Dynamics joining Blacknut’s network of AAA partners is a strong testament to our platform’s reliability and the extensive reach Blacknut has developed through its global distribution footprint.

“We’re excited to bring Lara Croft’s most defining adventures to millions of players worldwide through the cloud — no downloads, no hardware barriers, just pure gameplay.”