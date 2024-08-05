Sky Sports+ gets confirmed launch date

Sky has announced that Sky Sports+, which will bring up to 100 concurrent live streams to Sky TV platforms, streaming service NOW, and the Sky Sports mobile app, will launch this Thursday (8th August).

First revealed in May, the new service will significantly boost the amount of live action the broadcaster can bring to subscribers.

This includes four times as many matches from the EFL and every match from the men’s Super League and coverage from the ATP & WTA Tours, US Open, and PGA Tour.

Customers with a full Sky Sports subscription will receive Sky Sports+ automatically on their Sky Q and Sky Stream stop box, their Sky Glass TV, or NOW app. NOW subscribers will also gain the ability to pause and rewind live sports content for the first time.

In addition to the Sky Sports+ streams, the revamped Sky Sports mobile app will get new personalisation features to help fans follow their favourite teams and competitions more easily.

It’ll also gain a refreshed design and navigation, including a much-requested dark mode, plus an improved multi-sports scores section which will offer fixtures, live scores and an extended view beyond the usual seven-day football calendar.

Alongside the confirmed launch date, Sky has announced a new offer for new Sky Glass and Sky Stream customers consisting of Sky Sports (including Sky Sports+) and Sky TV in Ultra HD, with Netflix included for £43pm – the lowest-ever price for the combination. The offer is available until 21st August via Sky.com.

Jonathan Licht, Managing Director at Sky Sports, said: “Sky Sports+ is here, taking sports viewing to the next level by offering unmatched access and choice through numerous live streams and our new dedicated channel.

“We’re showing up for football fans like never before this season, showing every EFL team more than 20 times a season, and this weekend, our viewers can look forward to seeing every EFL game live.

“We’re thrilled to offer this to customers at no extra cost, ensuring they can enjoy even more of the sport they love this summer.”

Highlights this month include: