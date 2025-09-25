Rick Moranis joins Spaceballs sequel cast

Cast and creatives gather for the official table read. Courtesy Amazon MGM Studios

Amazon MGM Studios has confirmed that Rick Moranis, Bill Pullman, George Wyner and Daphne Zuniga are to join Mel Brooks in the studio’s new Spaceballs film.

The group, who will reprise their iconic roles in the sequel to the 1987 MGM sci-fi parody, will be joined by Josh Gad, Keke Palmer, Lewis Pullman, Anthony Carrigan.

Production is now underway on the follow-up which is set to arrive in cinemas in 2027.

Josh Greenbaum is directing from a script by writing duo Benji Samit and Dan Hernandez and Josh Gad.

Imagine Entertainment’s Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, and Jeb Brody are producing the film, alongside Mel Brooks, Josh Gad, Josh Greenbaum, and Kevin Salter. Adam Merims, Benji Samit, and Dan Hernandez will executive produce.