Roku to launch FAST channels in UK

Roku is bringing 40 FAST channels to UK users of its popular streaming sticks and Smart TVs, with the first appearing in October.

The launch follows Roku’s successful rollout of FAST channels in North and South America, where The Roku Channel is a leading destination for free streaming.

UK users will gain a line-up that includes entertainment, lifestyle. classic TV, and documentary content including PGA Tour, This Old House and NatureTime.

The channels will be available through The Roku Channel and a new Live TV zone on all Roku streaming players and Roku TV models.

“With the launch of our first FAST channels in the UK this October, we’re giving viewers more choice than ever before – from iconic series and films to new favourites and niche genres – all for free,” said Richard Halton, Country Manager, Roku UK.

“It’s an exciting step forward as we continue to expand and open up new opportunities for advertisers to reach highly engaged audiences.”