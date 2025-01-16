Sports Studio brings 40 channels to Netgem TV

More than 40 additional free sports channels, including the Tennis Channel and Horse & Country, are now available on Netgem TV through a new partnership Sports Studio.

Other sports and competitions covered by the channels, which hail from Sports Studio’s Free Live Sports platform, include football, motorsports, MMA, eSports, and billiards.

Netgem TV is available from a wide range of full fibre broadband providers. The service combines linear broadcast channels with a growing line-up of streamed FAST channels plus free and subscription streaming apps.

“We are thrilled to partner with Netgem to provide sports enthusiasts in the UK access to the largest, most comprehensive free sports streaming offering in the world” said Sports Studio co-founder and co-President Cathy Rasenberger.

Sylvain Thevenot, Chief Commercial & Customer Officer at Netgem Group, added: “This partnership enhances our commitment to providing a wide variety of premium content, with no subscription required, making world-class sports coverage more accessible.”