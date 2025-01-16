Nintendo Switch 2 – first look video released

Nintendo has revealed the first look at Nintendo Switch 2 – the successor to its popular hand-held gaming console – which goes on sale later this year.

The device will offer games a new range of Nintendo Switch 2 exclusive games alongside backwards compatibility with both physical and digital Nintendo Switch games.

However, Nintendo notes that certain titles may not be supported on or fully compatible with the new console and says full details will be shared on the Nintendo website at a later date.

Fuller details about the device will be revealed on Wednesday, April 2.



Nintendo will also hold Nintendo Switch 2 Experience events giving consumers around the world the chance to check-out the new console.

