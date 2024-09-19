Max app now live on Hisense Vidaa TVs in Europe and the US

An app for Max, the streaming service from Warner Bros. Discovery, is now available on Hisense smart TVs running the Vidaa operating system in the US plus Latin American and European markets where Max is available.

Content varies between markets, but the streaming service offers a strong line-up of WBD’s major new films and TV shows, plus is deep archive of classic content.

Max has been rolling out across Europe throughout the year but won’t launch in the UK until at least 2026 due to a longterm content deal between Sky and WBD.

Its app for Vidaa joins a growing line-up on the platform which includes Paramount+, Disney+, Netflix, Prime Video, Crunchyroll, Apple TV+, Now, DAZN, and Pluto TV, plus apps from local broadcasters and services in each market.

Vidaa CEO Guy Edri said: “We are excited to welcome Max to the Vidaa family. Our mission is to provide our users with the best possible entertainment options, and adding Max to our platform is a testament to this commitment.

“With its diverse and high-quality content offerings, Max is a perfect fit for Vidaa, and we are confident that our users will appreciate the expanded viewing possibilities that this partnership brings.

“The launch of the Max app marks a significant milestone in our journey to enhance the home entertainment experience.”