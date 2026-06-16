Star Trek: Strange New Worlds – Paramount+ debuts season 4 trailer

Anson Mount as Captain Pike in season 4, Episode 1 of Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Jan Thijs/Paramount+

Paramount+ has revealed the official trailer Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season four which streams weekly from July 23rd.

Synopsis:

In season four of the Paramount+ Original Series, the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise – led by Captain Christopher Pike – embark on a series of thrilling and emotional adventures across the stars.

As they journey to strange new worlds, they will battle inner demons and external threats, encounter colorful new characters, reunite with familiar faces and confront terrifying aliens.

Through it all, they strive to embrace a bright, hopeful future.

Season four stars Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn, Ethan Peck, Jess Bush, Christina Chong, Celia Rose Gooding, Melissa Navia, Babs Olusanmokun and Martin Quinn, along with guest stars Carol Kane and Paul Wesley.