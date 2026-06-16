Jilly Cooper’s Rivals gets third series at Disney+

David Tennant as Lord Tony Baddingham in season two of Rivals. Image: Disney+

Rivals, the hit Disney+ series based on Dame Jilly Cooper’s Rutshire Chronicles, is confirmed to be returning for a third series of 12 episodes.

The show’s second outing debuted earlier this year and returns in November following a mid-season break.

In a statement, the streamer said: “As the dust settles post the scandalous revelations in Season Two, we see the stakes become higher and the alliances more fragile, with nothing staying buried for long.

“New romances blossom, old flames rekindle and shocking secrets will be spilled in this third series which takes everyone’s favourite rivalries to the next level.

“In a world of power, passion and betrayal, everyone has something to lose.”

The series stars David Tennant, Aidan Turner, Alex Hassell, Nafessa Williams, Bella Maclean, Katherine Parkinson, Danny Dyer, Victoria Smurfit, Claire Rushbrook, Oliver Chris, Lisa McGrillis, Emily Atack, Rufus Jones, Luca Pasqualino, Catriona Chandler, Annabel Scholey, Gary Lamont, Hubert Burton, Gabriel Tierney, Lara Peake and Bryony Hannah.

Lee Mason, Vice-President, Scripted, Disney+ EMEA, said: “The phenomenal response to Rivals is a credit to the bold, irreverent and endlessly entertaining world created by Dame Jilly Cooper, our cast, creative team and production partners at Happy Prince.

“We’re delighted to be bringing audiences a third season on Disney+/Hulu. Expect more ambition, more romance, more rivalries and, of course, more scandal as we return to Rutshire for another irresistible chapter.”