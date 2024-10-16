Studiocanal and Mediawan reveal international interest in sports format Hit The Mic!

Image: Mediawan / Black Dynamite Productions / Canal+

Studiocanal and Mediawan Rights have announced interest from broadcasters in the UK and key international markets in new format Hit The Mic! – A new voice for sports.

Created by Studiocanal’s Canal+ and Black Dynamite Production, a Mediawan group company, the show features a quest to discover a voice capable of fascinating an audience and conveying all the emotions of a match.

Audiences in France have already been won over – the show’s first season aired last sprint to critical and popular success and a second season is already in production.

Broadcasters and outlets in major markets such as the United States, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, Finland, Germany, and several African countries have optioned ths format.

Valérie Vleeschhouwer, Managing Director of Mediawan Rights, said: “We’re extremely excited to be continuing our strategic development around unscripted distribution with programmes of this quality.

“The intelligence of this format also lies in its ability to adapt to a wide variety of disciplines and thus reach the widest possible audience.”

Anne Chérel, Chief Commercial Officer at Studiocanal, added: “We are thrilled to bring our expertise in international sales to support this innovative and ambitious program.

“By partnering with Mediawan Rights for its distribution, we are confident in offering ‘Hit The Mic! – A new voice for sports’ a wide variety of adaptations worldwide, also marking Studiocanal’s new ambitions for formats and unscripted content.”