Motorola’s new moto G35 5G harnesses UNISOC T760

UNISOC has announced that the moto G35 5G, Motorola’s recently launched new 5G smartphone, is powered by its T760 chip.

Featuring an independent NPU with robust computing power up to 3.2 TOPS, the T760 also includes advanced AI camera capabilities and allows the handset’s camera system to integrate with features like Google Lens and Gesture Capture.

The new moto G35 5G boasts a 6.72” FHD+ LCD display with 120 Hz refresh rate, a brightness level of 1000 nits and stereo speakers.

It also has A 5000mAh battery and fast 18W charging, 8MP ultrawide camera, and 16MP selfie camera, enhanced by the T760, which offers features like Auto Smile Capture, Auto Night Vision, and Face Retouch mode.

The handset boasts 128 GB of storage, expandable up to 1 TB via microSD card, and 8GB RAM expandable up to 16 GB through RAM Boost.

The new device recently launched in Europe and will also roll out to select markets in Latin America and Asia.