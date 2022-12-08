STV Player to stream ITVX’s original shows in Scotland

Shows commissioned for ITVX, the new streaming service from ITV which goes live today, will be available in Scotland on STV’s catch-up service under a “long-term” deal announced by the two broadcasters today.

The agreement sees STV’s streaming service, STV Player, take exclusive Scottish rights for ITVX’s original shows including A Spy Among Friends, Litvinenko and the upcoming Nolly from Russell T Davies in which Helena Bonham Carter plays Crossroads star Noele Gordon.

In addition, ITV’s sales team will take on exclusive responsibility for selling all digital VOD and simulcast advertising inventory on STV Player from 2023 and STV will join ITV’s addressable advertising platform, Planet V.

The new arrangements build on STV and ITV’s existing contractual relationships which remain in place. Under these arrangements, ITV will continue to represent STV for linear national advertising and STV will continue to be responsible for all Scottish advertising.

STV Player will also continue to be available to viewers across the UK with its library of third-party content.

STV Chief Executive Simon Pitts said: “This exciting new partnership significantly strengthens STV and ITV’s digital businesses for the streaming age. It’s great news for Scottish viewers who will be able to access a huge array of new UK original content for free on STV Player.

“Scottish advertisers will also benefit from a ‘one stop shop’ of mass audiences and the best in data-driven targeting.”