STV Player app now available UK-wide on Sky Q

The dedicated STV Player app is now available on Sky Q, bringing thousands of hours of additional programming and the option for advert-free viewing to viewers across the UK.

As well as serving as the catch-up player for STV’s linear channel within its Channel 3 franchise area, the app also offers dozens of boxsets subscription-free to viewers in England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Content from STV Player has been available through the Sky Q’s user interface since January 2021, but today marks the first time the streamer’s dedicated app has been available on the platform.

The change means viewers watching STV Player on Sky Q can also access STV Player+, the streamer’s ad-free tier which offers uninterrupted content, without the ads.

Richard Williams, Managing Director of Digital at STV, said: “In terms of viewer experience, the launch of the STV Player app on Sky Q is a real game-changer.

“Having our app available at Sky Q customers’ fingertips will give them more choice when browsing for STV content – a welcome asset in our ‘peak content’ era – and it’s also fantastic that Sky Q customers have easy access to all the same benefits on offer to other users of our app, such as STV Player VIP.

“It’s been great working closely with Sky to add STV Player to the platform prominently and secure this important next step in our long-term partnership.”