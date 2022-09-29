TalkTalk brings 90 new HD channels to latest TV boxes

TalkTalk TV customers with the ISP’s latest set top box now have access to over 90 new HD channels delivered through their broadband. The channels have been automatically added to TalkTalk’s 4K TV Box and include 40 additional sports channels, Bloomberg Television and Gusto TV.

Powered by Netgem TV, the set top boxes combine Freeview channels and catch-up apps with streamed ad-supported channels and subscription apps.

Susie Buckridge, Group Product Director of TalkTalk, said: “At TalkTalk we strive to offer an industry leading customer experience at fantastic value for money as a result of our strategic partnerships with sector experts.

“It’s why we’re pleased to be able to give our 4K TV customers access to so many free new HD channels through our partnership with Netgem TV, offering entertainment for everyone no matter their viewing preference.”