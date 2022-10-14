TalkTalk finalises purchase of SSE Phone & Broadband 

TalkTalk has completed its purchase of SSE Phone & Broadband from OVO Energy in a deal which brings it around 135,000 additional customers.

OVO Energy, which acquired the business as part of its purchase of SSE Energy Services from SSE plc, reached agreement with TalkTalk to offload the division back in August.

Under the terms of the deal TalkTalk will be able to use the SSE brand until April 2023 to support a smooth transition.

Tristia Harrison, CEO of TalkTalk Group, said: “We are delighted that we can finally welcome SSE Phone & Broadband customers and team to the TalkTalk Group.

“We are the country’s only scale affordable provider and are experts at providing connectivity to home energy customers, so we are confident our new customers and colleagues will find themselves at home with us.”