TalkTalk’s wholesale business gets new brand 

TalkTalk’s wholesale business is being rebranded to PlatformX Communications as part of the demerger of the group’s consumer and wholesale operations.

The newly renamed firm has been operating as an independent company within TalkTalk Group and combines the assets and services of Virtual1 plus TalkTalk’s Wholesale Services and national network business. It offers customers access to a network covering 98% of UK premises.

CEO Tom O’Hagan said: “The launch of our new company and our new brand underlines our ambition to offer genuine choice to the wholesale market, and builds on more than 20 years of dedicated investment and expertise developed through TalkTalk and Virtual1.

“We firmly believe that competition and innovation are essential to market growth, and that doing things differently requires players like us, with an appetite for developing new approaches and challenging the status quo.

“Thanks to our heritage, PXC is a core part of a vibrant, competitive wholesale market, which should serve as the foundation for innovation for business and wider society.”