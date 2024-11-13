Tetris Forever now available for PC and consoles

Tetris Forever, described as a “love letter” to the classic brick-based game which marks its 40th anniversary this year, is now available for PC and consoles.

Released by retro gaming studio Digital Eclipse, in partnership with The Tetris Company, the title showcases Tetris’ history across five interactive timelines which combine playable games and video featurettes.



Extensive interviews with Tetris creator Alexey Pajitnov, The Tetris Company founder Henk Rogers, Tetris CEO Maya Rogers, and more key players in the Tetris story trace its evolution from a small, single-programmer effort to one of the world’s most recognized gaming franchises.



As players journey through the timelines of Tetris history, they’ll encounter more than 15 playable games including a recreation of Pajitnov’s original version for the Electronika 60 computer, and the first commercial version released by Spectrum Holobyte for IBM computers.

Tetris Forever is available now on PC via Steam and GOG and on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4|5, and Xbox One and Series X|S.