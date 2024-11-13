New Gracenote data hub offers streaming insights for 23 markets

A new data hub offering insights into the popularity of programming on major streaming services has been launched by Gracenote, the metadata specialists owned by US audience research giant Nielsen.

The hub covers shows across all key genres on Prime Video, Apple TV+, Disney+, Netflix and Paramount+ and reveals what’s engaging audiences in 23 countries.

Its insights are informed by Gracenote’s Global Video Data and complement Nielsen’s The Gauge and The Media Distributor Gauge products which measure time spent by audiences on individual streaming platforms.

Gracenote says the new tool will allow the industry to better understand the content catalogues of global streaming providers, enabling churn reduction and time spent growth.

“Gracenote data has long been trusted by the global video ecosystem to power advanced content discovery and engaging entertainment experiences,” said Trent Wheeler, Head of Product Innovation.

“Through new resources tapping our data, we’re enabling clear visibility into catalog volume and composition as well as content makeup and characteristics to help inform business decisions that drive success.”

2024 State of Play Report

In addition to launching the hub, Gracenote has published its third State of Play report, which highlights notable programming facts and trends on major streaming services.

In the latest edition these include the fact that the five tracked platforms offer just over 84,000 unique movie, sports and TV series, a number which rises to 550,000 pieces of content if individual TV episodes are counted.

Of these, 93% are exclusive to one service and more than 70% have been released since 2010.

The report concludes that catalogue depth and content exclusivity are key areas of opportunity for streaming services seeking to retain subscribers.