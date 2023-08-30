The BT Sport app is closing in October 

It’s been announced that the BT Sport app and online web player will close on October 12th.

The app was available for mobiles and streaming devices such as the Apple TV and Amazon’s Fire TV range and was used both by customers who signed up to an app-only BT Sport subscription and by BT TV customers who wanted to watch on the move or in additional rooms.

Its closure is the result of the joint venture between BT and Warner Bros. Discovery which brings together the BT Sport and Eurosport UK and Ireland businesses.

This summer saw the BT Sport channels renamed as TNT Sports and added to the Discovery+ streaming app.

All BT TV customers get bundled access to Discovery+ as part of their subscription, though the content they can watch within it is determined by their package with BT.

BT TV customers can continue to watch the channels via their set to box.