Ciarán Hinds featured in new The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power image

Prime Video has released a first image of Ciarán Hinds (Kin, Belfast) as ‘The Dark Wizard’ in the second series of Lord Of The Rings: The Rings of Power which debuts next week.

Image Credit: Ben Rothstein / Prime Video

The official character bio reads:

It turns out, the mysterious being known as the Stranger is not the only wizard who has come to Middle-earth….for in the mysterious lands of Rhûn, another wizard awaits him.

A dark and powerful wizard, whose origins and intentions are shrouded in secrecy, and who has a legion of magic-wielding acolytes who obey his every command — among them the three travelers who sought out the Stranger at the end of Season 1…on the Dark Wizard’s orders.

The show’s first three episodes will premiere on August 29th with new episodes streaming each week thereafter until the finale on October 3rd.

MORE: How to sign up to the standalone Prime Video plan on Amazon UK

Season Two Synopsis:

Sauron has returned. Cast out by Galadriel, without army or ally, the rising Dark Lord must now rely on his own cunning to rebuild his strength and oversee the creation of the Rings of Power, which will allow him to bind all the peoples of Middle-earth to his sinister will.

Building on Season One’s epic scope and ambition, the new season plunges even its most beloved and vulnerable characters into a rising tide of darkness, challenging each to find their place in a world that is increasingly on the brink of calamity.

Elves and dwarves, orcs and men, wizards and Harfoots… as friendships are strained and kingdoms begin to fracture, the forces of good will struggle ever more valiantly to hold on to what matters to them most of all… each other.